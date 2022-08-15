Cville marks fifth anniversary of Unite the Right

About two hundred people marched on Charlottesville’s downtown mall last night in honoring those who were killed or injured during a violent white supremacist rally five years ago. We spoke with Dana Palmer, Tim Temerson and Zakira Beasley who said they’ve seen personal and social changes since Unite the Right.

"I'm here because five years ago I realized I didn't know what this community is really like and what it's like for people of color, and I thought I knew, so the last five years have been a real soul-searching, educational, community-connecting journey for for me."

"I mean we're not there, but we have addressed issues, and we're moving in the right direction."

"I think more people are aware and committed to love and justice, but unfortunately the voices of hate are stronger than ever."

"What makes me feel so happy is seeing so many younger people, because I'll be putting down my sign, and it's good to know they'll be picking it up."

RadioIQ / Sarah Kelly speaks to marchers at Charlottesville's historic First Baptist Church.

Organizers called their event Unite the Light. Among them was Sarah Kelly with Charlottesville’s historic First Baptist Church.

“Someone asked me years ago, ‘Do you think there’s still racism in Charlottesville?’ I said you’ve got to be kidding! We know that it still exists, but I hope from this march that we will walk not only in light, but that we will walk in love.”

The group ended its mile-long march at the site where 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed. Religious leaders called for prayer and an on-going effort to end racism in the city and the nation.

RadioIQ / Nichole Flores (L), Professor Mariana Teles, Hudson Galino and Thais Teles observe a moment of silence at UVA.

At the University of Virginia, President Jim Ryan asked students and faculty to observe a moment of silence after chapel bells struck noon. A small group gathered there, among them Nichole Flores who thinks the city made progress when it took down confederate monuments.

"Before any of this happened, I used to avoid going to those parks, avoid running races downtown, because I just felt those spaces were not for me, so to see that work happen was really encouraging, but I think there's a lot of work left to do."

Several memorial events are planned including a festival celebrating Charlottesville's Black community. Soul of Cville will be held at IX Park.