With state finances 'strong,' Youngkin wants more tax cuts

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT

State officials say Virginia ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $3.2 billion cash surplus. According to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that's a sign of both a healthy economy and some overtaxation.

Youngkin met Friday with lawmakers to present an overview of the state's financial position.

He says he will propose setting nearly $400 million of the surplus aside as a starting point for tax relief in the next budget cycle. That would be on top of about $4 billion in tax cuts contained in the budget he signed into law earlier this year.

Youngkin also says he thinks Virginia is well-positioned to weather any potential economic downturn.

