Governor Youngkin speaks about FEMA review council recommendations and unreleased report

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s term is set to end in the coming weeks, but a report he’s helping write for President Donald Trump could soon be released. He’s one of 13 people appointed to the FEMA Review Council, and they’re expected to recommend sweeping changes to how the federal government responds to natural disasters.

In April, Governor Glenn Youngkin was appointed to the review council, which is led by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The council was scheduled to meet on December 11th, but before the meeting, CNN reported about a leaked draft of their final report and the meeting was abruptly cancelled.

The following week, Youngkin attended an event in Damascus to celebrate the region’s recovery after Hurricane Helene. Talking with reporters, he spoke briefly about the FEMA Review Council’s recommendations.

“We still have a final report to deliver,” Youngkin said. “But the basic tenants are a federal government that is supporting the leadership of local and state capabilities to both respond and repair to emergencies.”

It’s not known now when their final report will be released, but according to CNN, the leaked draft says the council is recommending significant cuts to FEMA's workforce across the country.

Youngkin didn’t talk about those job cuts directly, but said changes they’re suggesting will help FEMA funds flow faster into communities.

“And candidly, to move responsibility for the emergency actions and response and repair to the state and to the localities,” Youngkin said. “I’m excited for this!”

Youngkin said Virginia has demonstrated how states can effectively coordinate immediate and long-term rebuilding efforts after natural disasters, and pointed to his administration’s efforts after Hurricane Helene as a success story.