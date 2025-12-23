VCU-linked Medicines for All Institute releases cheaper production process for long-acting HIV prevention drug

An estimated one and a half million people were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2024. But a facility in Richmond hopes to see those numbers drop even more.

A partnership between Virginia Commonwealth University and the Medicines for All Institute has just released specifics on how a long-acting HIV preventative drug can be more cheaply produced.

It’s called Lenacapavir. Patients are injected with the medication twice a year and it has a 99% efficacy rate in stopping HIV infections. While it could replace the once-daily medication called Prep that millions are taking across the world, its current cost, in the 10’s of thousands in the US, makes it prohibitive to dole out in lower income countries where it's badly needed.

But Dr. Tishina Rasulallah says her work at the VCU-linked Medicines for All Institute is working to change that. They just released a process that cuts the cost of production of Lenacapavir by as much as a third.

“The process we developed, that 20 to 30% cost reduction, is complete," Rasulallah told Radio IQ. "All of the information is uploaded onto our website. People can go there, access it for free.”

That’s great news for those in high-risk populations, but now it's up to drug manufacturers to work with Gilead, the company that made the drug originally, to begin producing it.

Frank Gupton, CEO of Medicines for All, said he hopes that will lead to production facilities closer to those high need areas like sub-Saharan Africa.

“Them becoming self- sufficient, to make their own drugs, becomes a really empowering capability where they’re not having to worry about supply chain issues,” Gupta said.

The open access process is now available to any drug manufacturer who would like to utilize it.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.