WV Governor Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy and with few exemptions.

The state is now the second in the country to enact a law prohibiting the procedure following the overturning of Roe versus Wade earlier this year.

In a tweet, Justice says the bill protects life.

Today I signed HB 302 - a bill that protects life.



I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that's what I did today.



Read the bill ⬇️https://t.co/G7i9DTirSN — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) September 16, 2022

It has exemptions for medical emergencies. There are also exemptions for rape and incest victims – up to eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

Victims have to report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure, though. Minors can report to the police or a doctor who would then have to inform law enforcement.