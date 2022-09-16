© 2022
WV Governor Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
Special Session West Virginia
Chris Jackson
/
170573
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 8, 2020.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy and with few exemptions.

The state is now the second in the country to enact a law prohibiting the procedure following the overturning of Roe versus Wade earlier this year.

In a tweet, Justice says the bill protects life.

It has exemptions for medical emergencies. There are also exemptions for rape and incest victims – up to eight weeks of pregnancy for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

Victims have to report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure, though. Minors can report to the police or a doctor who would then have to inform law enforcement.

Associated Press
