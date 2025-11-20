Southwest Virginia businesses can get $15,000 to help with building upgrades to reduce energy costs

Commercial building owners and local governments in Southwest Virginia can apply for funding to do weatherization and other building upgrades to lower energy costs.

The grant program, called Southwest Virginia Building Upgrade, is through Appalachian Voices, and is accepting applications through December 31st.

Nonprofits and local governments are eligible in the city of Norton or Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Tazewell, Russell or Wise Counties. Small businesses can also apply, as long as they offer some type of service to residents — like free meals during disasters or meeting space.

Once accepted to the program, organizations will receive a free inspection and audit on their building, and may qualify for up to $15,000 for things like sealing up cracks, new insulation, the purchase of new energy efficient heat pumps or other appliances, and installation of energy efficient lighting.

Building owners don’t need to know exactly what types of upgrades they may need when they apply, and the initial application takes 30 minutes, said Appalachian Voices’ Austin Counts.

The Building UP program is funded in part through the Department of Energy. Other weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades are available to low-income homeowners and renters in Virginia through the Department of Housing and Community Development. AEP also offers homeowners free energy audits and some free services to reduce energy costs.

