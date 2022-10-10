Another lawsuit over General Lee

Russell County is the ancestral home of Confederate General Jeb Stuart, and his family’s house is now the Ellenbrook Museum, featuring artifacts, photos and memorabilia from the Stuarts. Museum supporters wanted to buy Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee, but City Council preferred to donate it to the Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. On Monday, supporters of Ellenbrook were in circuit court, arguing the city had no right to give the statue away, but community activists like Kristin Szakos gathered outside.

“ It still saddens me that these enormous pieces of propaganda for the cause of white supremacy were allowed to stand in this community for almost 100 years before we were able to build the political will to see them for what they were and to remove them,” she told supporters.

Szakos expressed support for plans to melt the statue down and use its raw materials to make something that reflects the city’s support for racial inclusivity.

“I call on the plaintiffs to withdraw their lawsuit and to join us in creating a community where all are heard and valued and where art is designed to heal, not hurt," Szakos said.

Also on hand, state Delegate Sally Hudson who agreed it was time to move on.

“It’s been 100 years since this statue was erected. It’s been more than five since the Unite the Right rally. It’s been two since we finally got the legal authority to take these things down, and we’re now here again, for what is the latest whimper of a movement to drag us all backward.”

But a judge was unwilling to dismiss the case and, instead, set February first as the date for a one-day trial on the matter.