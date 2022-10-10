Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet.

“We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that they’re healthy and prepared for adoption adoptions. If you stop by the shelter and you don’t see the animal that would fit perfectly with your family we have hundreds more in foster that we would love to connect you with as well.”

Shelters in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Arlington and Hampton Roads are also playing host to adult dogs and cats, puppies and kittens. Many will be pictured on websites while they live in foster care.

“We are struggling with space for large adult dogs, but also just because foster homes are better for the animals. It’s proven that they’re happier in homes, safe environments, quiet for them to relax.” :13

And some will be available for a day away from the shelter.

“We’re really excited about our Fide Field Trip program, so we identify the dogs that wold do well on outings. A lot of times they can go to breweries, restaurants. We have students take them to the lawn, so it’s a really great opportunity for us to learn more about them and for them to just get out and be seen by hopefully potential adopters.”

And for those who feel dogs and cats are too much responsibility, the shelter has five guinea pigs that will presumably be happy to hang out at your house. My sister adored her guinea pig, Blossom. She said it was the only animal who loved food as much as she did.