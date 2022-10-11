State health officials tweak monkeypox vaccination outreach strategy

Monkeypox is affecting a small portion of Virginians, but officials are still taking the virus seriously. Virginia’s Department of Health has learned some lessons from early on in the monkeypox outbreak and is now adjusting their outreach strategies.

Virginia health officials learned early on that some of the questions they asked about sexual activities and identity, people found too invasive. So they’ve adjusted their surveys.

They’ve also been doing listening sessions with those at highest risk of contracting the virus, that’s men aged 20 to 39 in LGBTQ communities, explains VDH’s Jenny Calhoun.

“One of the things that came up in one of the listening sessions, people were concerned that the people at most risk were not getting the word out about monkeypox in general and then also about the vaccine,” Calhoun told members of the state health commissioner’s advisory council on health disparity and health equity.

In her presentation, she said Black Virginians account for 41% of monkeypox cases, but only about 20% of monkeypox vaccinations. To help, state officials will provide guidance to local health departments later this week encouraging them to connect with community partners for vaccine distribution.

“So if we can get it in the hands of people that the people trust and have relationships with and are in their specific community then we’re hoping we’ll have better uptake,” she said.

The CDC is also offering vaccines to community based organizations, and VDH has begun a targeted information campaign through dating apps, LGBTQ websites, and social media.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.