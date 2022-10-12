© 2022
Virginia ranks in top 10 states for COVID-19 children's vaccinations

RADIO IQ | By Mallory Noe-Payne
Published October 12, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT
A 13-year-old receives his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.
Shafkat Anowar
/
AP
A 13-year-old receives his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

Virginia ranks among the top 10 states when it comes to vaccinating children for COVID-19. State health officials say they’re proud of the progress made so far, and now have to focus their efforts on the state’s youngest kids.

The older a kid gets, the more likely they are to be vaccinated – which makes sense, says Christy Gray with the Virginia Department of Health. Partially because most children in Virginia in the 5 and under category aren’t allowed to get vaccinated at pharmacies.

“Most of our five year to 17 year olds have received their vaccine at a pharmacy,” Gray said. “They also, the zero to four year olds, became eligible after the state run vaccination services such as mobile health and community vaccination centers closed down.”

This week Gray told members of the state health commissioner’s advisory council on health disparity and health equity that it’s really important pediatricians and family doctors have the vaccine on hand at appointments to lower the vaccine barrier for families with young children.

“So they can give it to them that day,” she explained.

Gray says childhood vaccination rates are following the same patterns as adults: higher in urban areas, lower in rural ones.

But when more kids are vaccinated there’s a community benefit: a lower chance of disruptions in schools and daycares.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Mallory Noe-Payne
Mallory Noe-Payne is Radio IQ's Richmond reporter and bureau chief. She's covered policy and politics from the state capital since 2016. She was a 2020-2021 recipient of the Fulbright Young Journalist Award. She spent a year in Munich, Germany researching memory, justice, and how a society can collectively confront its sins. Her Virginia-based coverage of home healthcare workers, voting rights, and Richmond’s Slave Trail have won national news awards.
