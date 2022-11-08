Virginia Dept. of Elections: No reports of intimidation or harassment at the polls

Voting is going smoothly across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Officials say they haven’t received any reports of voter intimidation or harassment.

There have been a couple reports of electronic poll books not working in Richmond City as well as Chesterfield, Suffolk and Nottoway counties. The impacted precincts have switched to paper poll books, commissioner of elections Susan Beals said in a late-morning briefing.

"They’ve received a new poll book for the first time. This is a new generation of the poll book that they’re using," Beals explained. "And so there’s a little bit of a learning curve for some of our workers at the precincts to get those operating correctly. So that’s what I would attribute most of it to."

Beals says lines might move a bit slower at the impacted precincts, but no one has been prevented from voting.

David Seidel / Radio IQ Campaign signs outside Roanoke's Deyerle precinct.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections the state has hit an all-time high of registered voters— 6.1 million people.

Commissioner Beals says that as of this morning more than 943,000 Virginians have already voted early. “So we are incredibly grateful to our 133 registrars. They have done yeoman’s work over the last several months. We’ve had, you know, 45 days of early voting already. So we’ve almost had 45 election days, already.”

Polls are open until 7:00 p.m.

