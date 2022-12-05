Virginia Board of Elections certifies results, ending congressional midterm election season

Virginia’s Board of Elections certified the state’s Congressional midterm and local November elections Monday.

The votes have been counted, final results tallied and now the outcome certified. It’s the final stage in the election process.

“The next item on our agenda is certification of the General Election of November 8, 2022,” said Virginia Board of Elections Chairman Robert Brink.

Election staff statewide have worked since then alongside local registrars to review the results and ensure their accuracy. The Board voted unanimously, 5-0, to give their final seal of approval to those results Monday. The process was smooth and straightforward.

Now election officials start preparing for a busy year of statehouse races.