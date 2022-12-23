A new facility in Abingdon will help people during a mental health crisis, if it can open its doors

A new state-of-the-art behavioral health facility was recently built in southwest Virginia. It’s an innovative, residential program to help people with mental health disorders and substance abuse. It also helps people experiencing a mental health care crisis, many of whom often end up in emergency rooms. If fully operational, it could help open beds in hospitals, and get people in need into long-term treatment. But there’s a problem.

“We have some vacancies that are crucial, and we’ve got to get those filled so that we can get the doors open,” said Kandace Miller, director of crisis services at Highlands Community Services.

Highlands Community Services facility in Abingdon

The site in Abingdon has been ready for several months, but there aren’t enough therapists or nurses applying for the 60 positions needed to open the 24-hour center.

“I’ve been in the field over 21 years now, and I’ve never experienced staffing issues like we’re seeing now,” Miller said.

The facility has private rooms for up to 12 adults for long-term treatment, and more spaces for adults and youth who are experiencing a mental-health crisis. Highlands is one of the only community service boards in Virginia that has special permission to prescribe medication on site.

There’s a recreation room, an outside patio with a barbecue grill, and a basketball court.

Courtesy Highlands Community Services / Outside area where guests recently sat together talking, along with employees.

“I am so excited about the facility that we have here,” Miller said. “I believe that we have the resources and a facility that if my family was in crisis, this is where I would want them to come and be treated.”

Highlands and many other CSB’s rely heavily on Medicaid reimbursements. They typically struggle to compete with for-profit behavioral health facilities, where salaries are often lower.

You can find a full listing of the positions available at Highlands Community Services here.

