Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.

The Northern Neck located in the northeastern part of the state, comprised of King George, Westmoreland, Lancaster, Northumberland and Richmond Counties according to long-time resident Savannah Carabin.

“If you take the Potomac and the Rappahannock Rivers and make a sandwich, the Northern Neck is in between the two, and when the Potomac River becomes a fish hook out of D.C., at the very top of the fishhook is King George County, which is the gateway to the Northern Neck.”

Her parents always kept cases of Northern Neck Ginger Ale in the garage, and when Carabin left for college, she took some with her.

“Every single time I would go home – Christmas break, Thanksgiving, if I did not bring back at least six cases of Northern Neck Ginger Ale with me to distribute to my friends in West Virginia, I would get the side eye.”

She describes the drink as smooth – lacking the bite of some other ginger ales, and her friend Stephanie Johnson says it was great medicine when she was growing up.

“It was that and chicken noodle soup. We were fine 24 hours later. It just relieved all of the stress, the nausea and everything. It was a great drink for that too.”

It is, Johnson says, an iconic beverage for anyone who’s spent time in the Northern Neck.

“If you see crabs, Northern Neck Ginger Ale and oysters, you are here!”

And it was also a source of pride for her family.

“I’m from Westmoreland, so I drove past the Coke plant every day to go to school, and it was a proud moment to know that Northern Neck Ginger Ale came from there, and I loved the taste of course, but it brings back a lot of good memories.”

Some American servicemen, who came to love the stuff when they were stationed here would have it shipped to their new posts, and a survey of fans brought responses from six different countries and 23 states.

Coke bought the Carvers out in 2001, but in 2020 the company faced a can shortage, and ultimately decided to stop making Northern Neck.

Locals were dismayed. Johnson wrote to Coke, asking if it might sell the recipe and brand rights, but the firm refused. So she started a Facebook page, met Carabin and hundreds of followers who have taken this cause to heart. Johnson welcomes every one – even those who are not familiar with the product.

“Help us bring back an icon so that you can try it, so that you can taste it and see what we’re fighting for.”

They have started a non-profit and have won backing from both of Virginia U.S. Senators, their Congressman and many local governments.

“King George County adopted a resolution of support for the Save Northern Neck Ginger Ale Movement and then Westmorelnd County quickly followed suit, The town of Montross also adopted the resolution, and the town of Warsaw and Richmond County have it on their agendas for January 2023 as well.”

And nearly 7,000 people are part of the Facebook group, urging Coke to surrender the name and recipe so this beloved ginger ale can return to its roots in the Northern Neck.