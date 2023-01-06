Massie Mobile Home renters sue landlords for loss of water

13 people who rent mobile homes in Montgomery County are suing their landlord for cutting off their water, the latest in a long battle between the new owners of Massie Mobile and many tenants there who say they’re living in unsafe conditions.

The Massie Mobile Home Park in Christiansburg rents out dozens of mobile homes, many in dilapidated conditions. Porch steps are crumbling, pipes leak, there are broken windows, and floors that are caving in.

“Most of the people that live here have children or are elderly or disabled,” said Bridget Hite, a single mother of four. She said she rents one of these homes because in the New River Valley finding affordable housing is a struggle.

She said for nearly two years, she’s paid thousands of dollars to make repairs to the home, because her landlords failed to fix problems. When a new owner, Massie MHP LLC, took over management of the park last August, Hite says things went from bad to worse. She received an eviction notice, claiming she was past due on her rent. But she said she’s paid all her bills on time.

Roxy Todd / Radio IQ John Vaught said he's fallen on his steps outside his mobile home, which are coming loose. He said his landlords have not responded to numerous requests to fix problems at the mobile home he rents.

Then in November, she went to give her kids a bath, but the water wasn’t working. “We pay our landlord for our water. They pay the county."

John Vaught is another one of the plaintiffs suing Massie MHP LLC. “And they did not give us no warning, no nothing. Now, that’s uncalled for,” Vaught said.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County says the water for the entire park was disconnected due to nonpayment from the owner. After the past due amount was paid, they turned the water back on a few hours later. But Hite and Vaught both said even now they have very little water pressure.

Hite, Vaught and 11 other renters are suing Massie for unlawfully causing their water to be turned off, which is against state law in Virginia. A hearing is scheduled Friday Nov. 6.

Radio IQ reached out to Massie Mobile Park for comment, but did not hear back.

