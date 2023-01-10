© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Full Disclosure Briefing: The high stakes competition of recruiting businesses to Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published January 10, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST
Virginia’s governor says the Commonwealth is not keeping pace with its peers. And Glenn Youngkin has proposed a number of changes he says will make the state more competitive.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the high-stakes competition of recruiting businesses to Virginia.

You can listen to Full Disclosure each Saturday night at 8:00 on listener supported Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

