Offshore Wind Development Authority gets update amid new federal uncertainty

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has touted his all-of-the-above approach to energy production in the commonwealth. That includes the development of small nuclear reactors, as well as the use of fossil fuels and renewable energy sources.

The Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority met Wednesday to discuss a raft of issues, including progress of The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

The meeting followed the U.S. Department of Transportation announcing it was pulling $39 million out of a Norfolk port project aimed at supporting the wind industry as part of a national realignment. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the sector “wasteful.”

Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project wasn’t among the 12 projects that had funds pulled. When completed in late 2026, it’s expected to generate enough power to serve 660,000 homes .

During the development authority meeting Wednesday, Dominion’s Director of Public Policy and Economic Development John Larson said about 500 people from 73 different companies have worked on the offshore wind installation.

Lee Francis is chief program and communications officer at The Virginia League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group. He says the Trump administration’s actions are shortsighted.

"I think wind, especially wind off our coast with this project and other hopefully additional projects when we do have a friendly administration, is a way to get a lot of clean energy on the grid pretty quick in Virginia," Francis says. "Steps that Virginia is taking down in Hampton Roads should ensure that Virginia continues to be on the receiving end of a clean wind into the future."

In August, Dominion CEO Bob Blue said tariffs and upgrades needed to connect CVOW to the power grid would increase costs by more than $1 billion, making the project’s total price tag almost $11 billion .

A Dominion spokesperson declined to comment on whether the utility has been in contact with the governor’s office to discuss how it would address any potential federal stop-work order on the project. And a spokesperson for the Youngkin administration didn’t respond to multiple emails seeking comment.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.