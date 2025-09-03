Charlottesville celebrates the man who integrated UVA

The year was 1949, and 25-year-old Gregory Swanson was already a practicing lawyer in Martinsville when he set his sights on a master’s degree from the University of Virginia. He had a degree from Howard University, but Risa Goluboff, former Dean of UVA’s law school, says he wanted to teach.

“He heard that the Turell Law School – an African-American law school in Washington, D.C. -- was looking for faculty and that one needed an advanced degree for the position," she explains. "Gregory Swanson was interested, and he was ambitious, and he decided to apply for such a degree.”

UVA law school historian Randi Flaherty says Southern universities did not admit black students. Instead, the Commonwealth gave them money so they could afford to enroll in out-of-state schools.

“The state of Virginia paid thousands of Black students to attend schools elsewhere.”

Swanson didn’t like that idea.He was a Virginian, and he knew that Black students in other states were suing for access to public universities, so he applied to UVA. Faculty members at the law school voted to admit him, but Goluboff says the Board of Visitors refused.

“University leadership was worried about the financial and political consequences of voluntarily desegregating. They preferred to be required to desegregate by court order.”

So Swanson did what lawyers do. He sued – with help from the NAACP and its attorney, Thurgood Marshall. The case was heard on September 5th, 1950.

“It lasted all of 30 minutes. The university’s lawyers offered no arguments," Goluboff says. "Their main concern was to limit the ruling to graduate law programs, and Swanson’s lawyer and they had agreed to that beforehand.”

Swanson enrolled in eight courses that year and took full advantage of campus life.

“He attended lectures and football games.He was a regular at the Tuesday evening concert series.He said,

I am endeavoring to participate in university activities as much as possible so that the students can get used to the idea of a Negro being here.”

He made friends with fellow students, and met others at the Unitarian Church and the YMCA, but not everyone was glad to have him.

“Fraternity life was so important to him at Howard, and yet Mr. Swanson was excluded from fraternities here, and – accordingly – from much of the social life at the University of Virginia.”

And historian Flaherty says the city was segregated – forcing him to live nearly two miles from campus.

“Black visitors really didn’t have a place to stay other than private homes.Hotels wouldn’t allow them, so the Carver Inn was + a centerpiece for that community -- the hotel, dining space, beauty salon, and that’s where Mr. Swanson lived as a student.”

Swanson figured his daily walk was good exercise, but he felt uneasy when he noticed white residents staring at him – perhaps knowing he was the man who had integrated UVA.

Other state schools followed, and Swanson shared his story – inspiring other students to apply.Again, former Law School Dean Risa Goluboff.

“He stood up for himself and for civil rights and told his story not only here but all around the Commonwealth as a frequent speaker at churches, at the NAACP and in editorials in African-American newspapers.”

On Friday, Charlottesville’s main library will host a commemoration of Gregory Swanson in the very courtroom where his case was heard.David Plunkett is executive director of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library System.

“From 2:00-4:00 there is a series of five speakers coming to talk about the importance of this case and the history of Mr. Swanson himself, and there will be refreshments and the chance for people to get together.”

Guests will include the current law school dean and Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan. And on Saturday, historian Randi Flaherty says the public can take a tour.

“We are hosting a walking tour that follow’s Gregory Swanson’s daily walk from the former Carver Inn site on Preston Avenue all the way – about two miles – to Clark Hall.”

A bus will be provided for those who can’t make the trip on foot. That event is free, but registration on the library’s website is required.

To register for the walking tour, go to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-tour-walk-in-the-footsteps-of-gregory-swanson-tickets-1592136837139?aff=oddtdtcreator