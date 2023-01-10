Radford University’s Highlander Hotel set to open this spring

In recent years, more universities across the country and here in Virginia have invested in hotels on their campuses. Virginia Tech and James Madison University both have them. The University Of Virginia Darden School Of Business will open a new hotel on its campus this spring—which will replace an older inn. And Radford University is set to open a new hotel too.

“The view on the rooftop is just outstanding,” said Ginger Clark, director of Sales for the new Highlander Hotel in Radford. “It’s the Blue Ridge Mountains that you’ll see.”

The rooftop she’s talking about will have a view of the university’s commencement ceremonies, as well as a restaurant. The hotel has been in the works for about four years, said John Cox, CEO of the Radford University Foundation. “We brought in a consultant when we first started diving into this project,” Cox said. “We knew we wanted a hotel, but we weren’t sure exactly what we wanted, what we could afford, and how to get there.”

Cox said he’s heard a lot of interest from the community. “I get asked more about this project than anything else that I’ve done in my twelve years here,” Cox said.

He said other hotels in the area usually fill up when there are big events at Radford and Virginia Tech.

The Highlander Hotel will have 124 guest rooms, a ballroom and meeting space.

The hotel was built with capital and land investment from Radford University Foundation. It will be staffed and managed by a private company, Aimbridge Hospitality, which manages over 30 University hotels, most in California, Florida and Texas.

The Highlander hotel is scheduled to be open by spring.