© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Va. News: No cutting wood on Federal land & drone delivery in Virginia Beach

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published March 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

In Virginia Beach, there's now reason for some people to be happy when they see a drone hovering above their home. And cutting wood on federal land has brought prison time for a man in the New River Valley.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's V-A News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols