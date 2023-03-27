Va. News: No cutting wood on Federal land & drone delivery in Virginia Beach
In Virginia Beach, there's now reason for some people to be happy when they see a drone hovering above their home. And cutting wood on federal land has brought prison time for a man in the New River Valley.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's V-A News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.