Students and faculty shut out of UVA Board of Visitors meeting

The man chosen to lead the University of Virginia while the school searches for a new president told the Board of Visitors that he has already been in touch with the Department of Justice, and two of its investigations have now been closed. Paul Mahoney said he would keep working to end other probes and protect the rights of all students, faculty, staff and visitors.

“The right to peacefully assemble, openly disagree and humbly learn from each other is central to the American project," he said. It is never acceptable to silence a speaker because of his or her views, and I do want to remind everyone that we make it easy for members of our community to report interference with speech rights through our Just Report It system.”

Ironically, about 70 students, staff and faculty members were shut out of the nominally public meeting, told there were not enough seats for them. An organizer stood on the Rotunda steps to address a crowd on the lawn but was ordered by campus police to step down. Eli Weinger refused.

“Please sir, if you have a legal justification for the order you’re providing, please let me know," he told the officer. "Otherwise, it is not a lawful order.”

Eight other students who were sitting on the steps were ordered to leave or face charges of trespassing. They had hoped to address the board – to demand transparency and full participation in the choice of a new president.

“We want real voting representation on the Board of Visitors, and we want this farce of a presidential search to be canceled," Weinger said. "We know there is no confidence right now in this board of visitors, and if there’s no confidence in the board of visitors, how can there be confidence in the president they’re going to select?”

Professor Bruce Williams agreed. He said other students would have joined the protest, but they’re afraid of facing charges – like trespassing – risking attack by right-wing groups or damaging their future careers.

“They feel no one is listening to them. They feel kind of hopeless. They would be willing to risk something if there was the prospect that anyone would listen.”

Inside, the school’s interim president outlined his priorities, including an effort to ensure the school is affordable.

“Our management team is committed to keeping requests for tuition increases either below inflation or below 3% -- whichever is lower -- so that families know what to expect.”

After the meeting, the board announced it would lease an historic five-acre property between the campus and downtown to Charlottesville Public Schools for a nominal fee. The public school system had been given a much larger site by the federal government, but after a vigorous campaign by the university, the Trump administration changed its mind and gave the former executive training institute to UVA.