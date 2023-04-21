With uncertainly looming over state budget, Virginia Tech raises tuition by nearly 5 percent

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to increase tuition and fees for both in-state and out-of-state students. Citing inflation, costs of increasing salaries for state employees, and the uncertainty surrounding funding from the state budget, the Board approved a 4.9 percent increase in tuition.

Room and board is also set to go up. The total cost for an in-state undergraduate student living on campus will now be $27,222.

It’s the largest increase the university has made in years. Last year, the board also voted to increase tuition, but provided a one-time scholarship to cover the increase for in-state students.

At the board meeting Friday, most members voiced disappointment in the need for this increase, but all 12 who were present voted in favor.

The increased costs may be lowered, if the General Assembly votes to give more funding to state universities in the amended state budget. It’s unclear when that budget might be finalized.

Meanwhile, students have to make enrollment decisions by May 1, and most state universities are also considering tuition increases.