Republicans picked several candidates in conventions this past weekend

Over the weekend, Republicans selected some candidates who will be on the ballot this November.

Republicans have already named more than two dozen candidates in conventions across Virginia. Over the weekend, a Republican convention in the Fredericksburg suburbs selected incumbent Senator Bryce Reeves to be the nominee there. And a Republican convention in Buckingham County selected incumbent Delegate John McGuire to run for a Senate seat in the Richmond area.

Republican strategist Dan Scandling says Reeves and McGuire both benefited from having name ID.

"It was anti-incumbent when it was incumbent against incumbent," Scandling says. "You still, unless you are running in a brand new district where you have zero name ID, being an incumbent is an advantage. It's a huge advantage."

J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics says it's worth noting that McGuire was endorsed by the governor while one of his opponents was endorsed by Congressman Bob Good.

"What was interesting about his race is his race was sort of a proxy war between Governor Youngkin and Congressman Good," explains Coleman. "He was more of Youngkin’s candidate, and he ended up winning that convention fairly comfortably."

Not all Republican candidates will be selected in party conventions. Voters will choose candidates in seven GOP primaries on June 20th.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.