Roanoke section of Parkway reopens, but more upgrades scheduled in Va. next year

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway south of Roanoke reopened earlier this month, after a road repair was completed, and another section of the parkway in the Roanoke area will be closed beginning next spring.

In 2020, excessive rain washed out a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway road from milepost 121 and 136. It took three years to repair, and according to the National Park Service, the delays were a result of supply chain issues. That section reopened earlier this month to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

More upgrades to the parkway are coming, said Leesa Brandon, with the National Park Service.

“We have some addition smaller bridge maintenance projects kind of north and south of Roanoke, this year also on the Virginia side of the parkway,” said Brandon. Those repairs won’t close the parkway, but could cause slight delays.

Beginning next spring, the park service will begin upgrading a 24 mile section of the parkway, beginning with milepost 121.4, and ending at milepost 97.6, which is north of Roanoke.

It’s one of four large projects on the Blue Ridge Parkway funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, which Congress passed in 2020.

“The investment that we’re seeing in road maintenance as a result of that historic investment and legislation will pay dividends to park visitors and park communities for many, many years to come,” Brandon said.

Organizers with the Ironman Triathlon announced they will pause their race next year, as a result of this closure. No timeline has been announced for when the 24-mile section of the parkway will be completed.