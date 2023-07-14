Singers from around the country to perform in Blacksburg Sat. night

Choral singers from around the country are preparing for a concert Saturday night in Blacksburg.

The music they’re performing isn’t new. But for conductor Jenny Wong, it has a special significance, after the isolation of the pandemic. “Over the last few years, we’ve not always had a chance to come together and have a large gathering of people just singing together,” Wong said. She’s the conductor of a week-long training and performance event at Virginia Tech, hosted by Berkshire Choral.

One of the pieces they’ll sing is "Carmina Burana," one of the most well-known pieces of classical music, based on medieval poems from the 13th century.

“It’s one of the biggest things that choruses can do,” said Steve Smith, CEO for Berkshire Choral.

Conductor Jenny Wong

One of the movements is called “Floret Silva,” which translates to “flowering trees.”

“Spring has arrived, and flowers are blooming,” Wong explained. “And everything is full of possibility. Which means love is possible. Joy is possible. Community is possible again.”

100 choral singers will perform alongside the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, Saturday evening at 7:30 at the Moss Arts Center. Tickets are $15.