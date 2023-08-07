Are bear encounters on the increase?

Katie Martin, Biologist with Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, says bears wandering into urban and suburban areas is nothing new:

“In the summer, it is not uncommon for bears to wander into urban areas, check out a local swimming pool on a hot day. And, of course, bears are driven by their stomachs so they’re always on the move looking for food.”

Martin does note that the past winter did yield a bumper crop of cubs.

“Last fall, we had an exceptional acorn crop – so bears went into last winter in really good condition. If a female was pregnant, she likely had cubs because she was able to be in really good body condition.”

Keeping “easy food” sources such as trash, livestock or pet food and birdfeeders secure will greatly reduce the likelihood of bears on your property. BUT…if you should cross paths with a bear, Martin recommends keeping these tips in mind:

“The best thing to do is to make yourself know to the animal by making noise, clapping your hands, yelling at it. Often times the bear will realize a person is around. They’re going to run off and try to get back into the security of the woods. They don’t really want to be around us that much.”