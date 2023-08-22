Virginia's budget and Youngkin's presidential ambitions

Is the governor's possible presidential campaign playing a role in the budget impasse? The answer isn’t so clear to political observers.

The specter of failing to pass budget amendments might make Glenn Youngkin look less effective as a governor who may be thinking about a last minute presidential announcement.

Then again, cutting a deal might be even worse, says Virginia State University professor Wes Bellamy.

"Does that compromise bode well for his presidential ambitions? Will this be something that persons within the Republican Party can use against him? And I think in some regards, the governor is thinking about such," Bellamy says. "He may never say it publicly. But he has to be thinking about this."

David Ramadan is a former Republican Delegate from northern Virginia who is now at George Mason University's Schar School. And he says the budget impasse won't have any influence in a potential presidential run either way.

"If a budget deal is made, they can spin it that this is the work of the governor," Ramadan says. "And if a budget deal fails, then they can blame the Democrats for it. This knife could cut both ways."

No Virginia governor has ever been elected president while in the Executive Mansion, although Doug Wilder tried in the early 1990s. The last Virginia governor who became president was John Tyler, who was governor in the 1820s and president in the 1840s.

