UVA President Jim Ryan is resigning

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is resigning amidst pressure from President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice.

News was first broken Friday by the New York Times that Ryan issued a letter of resignation to the school’s Board of Visitors on Thursday. Late Friday, Ryan issued a letter to the university community, saying he had already planned to step down next year and that fighting to stay in the job for another academic year would harm the university.

"I am inclined to fight for what I believe in," Ryan wrote, "and I believe deeply in this University. But I cannot make a unilateral decision to fight the federal government in order to save my own job. To do so would not only be quixotic but appear selfish and self-centered to the hundreds of employees who would lose their jobs, the researchers who would lose their funding, and the hundreds of students who could lose financial aid or have their visas withheld."

The Justice Department wanted Ryan to step aside as part of a civil rights investigation over UVA’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives – which have been a target for Trump during his second presidential administration.

It’s unclear exactly when Ryan will step down, but the Times reports he indicated to the board in his letter that it would come no later than August 15th.

In a statement, the rector of the university's Board of Visitors, Robert Hardie, praised Ryan. "Jim Ryan has been an extraordinary president of this great University," Hardie wrote. "He has led our institution to unprecedented heights, always doing so with grace and humility. I know I speak for our students, alumni, faculty, and staff when I express my heartfelt gratitude for Jim’s tireless service to our University...."

The move has sparked backlash from Virginia Democrats – including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. During a call with reporters after the news broke, he said he is extremely disturbed by the news.

“This is a level of federal overreach and micromanagement of Virginia higher education – and in particular, this globally-recognized university – that is completely unacceptable.”

In a joint statement with Kaine, fellow Virginia Senator Mark Warner said the ouster is a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future.

Here's the full statement from Virginia's Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner:

“Virginia’s economy and prosperity depend on the strength and integrity of our higher education system. It is outrageous that officials in the Trump Department of Justice demanded the Commonwealth’s globally recognized university remove President Ryan—a strong leader who has served UVA honorably and moved the university forward—over ridiculous ‘culture war’ traps. Decisions about UVA’s leadership belong solely to its Board of Visitors, in keeping with Virginia’s well-established and respected system of higher education governance. This is a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future.”

Democratic leaders in the Virginia Senate are also responding to the news. In a statement, the Senate Democratic Caucus says the chamber stands with Jim Ryan and encourages all of Virginia's public colleges and universities to "resist any efforts by the Trump Administration to dictate how Virginia runs its own taxpayer funded schools."

Wahoos4UVA — a group of alumni, staff and students supportive of Ryan — is holding a protest at 3pm. Officials with the group call the move an escalating attack on higher education in America by the Trump administration.