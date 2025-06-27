UVA President Ryan resigns. University and political leaders protest.

Carrying signs that read Hand Off UVA, Protect Academic Freedom, Hoos University Is This? And UVA Stands with Ryan, about two hundred people gathered on the lawn in front of Thomas Jefferson’s historic Rotunda. Jeri Seidman, president of the faculty senate, read part of a resolution passed by that group’s leadership.

The faculty senate affirmed its support of President Ryan’s leadership and vision," she said, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd. "The UVA faculty senate calls on the board of visitors to join the faculty senate in condemning the demands of the U.S. Department of Justice that led to the resignation of President Ryan.”

Professor M.C. Forelle wondered why the community had to read about Ryan’s departure in the media and said it raises important questions for higher ed.

“We need to talk about how the Department of Justice is interfering with academic freedom and academic self-governance. We need to talk about our Board of visitors who were party to these discussions and didn’t tell the community anything about what was going on. We had to find out from the New York Times.”

And Professor Peter Norton suggested community pressure might lead the Department of Justice and allies on the Board of Visitors to back off.

“The situation now may look irreversible, but 13 years ago today we had a president -- Terry Sullivan -- who was removed by a clique of ambitious people whose values are completely inconsistent with the values of the classroom, the library and the lab.”

Public and political pressure eventually led to Sullivan’s reinstatement.

“We will come back, with or without President Ryan. The mission of higher education will be pursued with all the more zeal and vigor now that it’s being threatened by illiberal people with an authoritarian agenda.”

Ryan sent an open letter to the university and the public announcing that – with a heavy heart – he has submitted his resignation. He said he was inclined to fight for what he believes in, but he could not fight the federal government. To do so, he said, would be selfish and might cost hundreds of jobs.

The Trump Administration had threatened to withhold millions of dollars in federal support for students and research – claiming Ryan had failed to eliminate programs that supported diversity, equity and inclusion.

In Washington, Virginia’s Senator Tim Kaine said he was deeply disturbed by what he called federal overreach.

“The fact that the federal government would get in and decide that it should micro-manage who the president of UVA is is frankly shocking!”

He said the Board of Visitors should have stood up for Ryan and the principle that universities govern themselves.

“Don’t let Big Brother from the Department of Justice push you around," he advised.

And Kaine questioned the right of two men in the civil rights division at the Department of Justice – both UVA grads – to demand its president step down.

“By all accounts these are mid-level functionaries at the DOJ who had the temerity to think that they could demand a resignation from the president of the University of Virginia. Who gave them that authority?”

He said UVA and other state schools had been central to Virginia’s economic success. He was disappointed that state officials had not publicly objected to the pressure on Ryan and promised Virginia’s congressional delegation would respond.

“I’m on the education committee in the senate. I think this is a completely illegitimate action. I need to get more answers, but I’m going to explore with the Virginia delegation what we do to stand up against this kind of bullying.”

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus condemned what it called the politically-motivated attack on Ryan and public education.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was silent on the subject, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger called Ryan’s resignation a loss for the university and the state, an infringement on academic freedom that should concern every American.

The faculty senate has asked to meet with the Board of Visitors by mid-July. Ryan, who said he had planned to leave his post at the end of the next academic year, said he would now depart no later than mid August.

