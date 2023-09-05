Food Banks warn donations are down, demand is up and federal aid is inadequate

As part of pandemic relief, the federal government created several programs to keep America fed, but those programs have ended and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is providing just six dollars a day per person.

“On average Virginia has lost $82 per person per month in their SNAP benefits," says Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. "We saw many seniors in particular go from over $200 a month to some as low as $23.”

His members say lines are longer – especially at the end of the month – and pantries have less to offer.

“Our food donations are down 30%. The government commodities we’re getting are down around 25%.”

More than 900,000 Virginians depend on SNAP which provides nine meals for every one supplied by a food bank. His group is urging Congress not to cut the nutrition program, to consider adjusting funds based on the cost of living in different parts of the state, and to make it easier for those in need to get assistance.