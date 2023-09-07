15 Virginia Senators give their goodbyes

15 senators are saying goodbye to the General Assembly, a huge change in a chamber that does not usually see that much turnover in a single year.

“I stand on a point of personal privilege.”

For a handful of senior senators, like Janet Howell, standing one last time for a point of personal privilege, saying goodbye is a bit of political theater.

"Deeds reached over and pushed my request to speak," said Chap Petersen. "I had no intention to speak. But y'all are going to make me do it one last time, I'll do it."

Petersen said goodbye and so did George Barker.

"I fear that you will have senators who are not prepared for this job and what it requires," said Barker. "I hope that they will be knowledgeable and would come to their own decisions rather than relying on those who funded their campaigns."

Emmett Hanger was among those saying goodbye to the idea of giving a goodbye speech.

“You going to give a retirement speech," asked reporter Michael Pope.

"No. No," Hanger said. "We've been past that now."

When the Senate gavels back into session in January, about half of the desks in the Senate chamber will have brand new senators seated and ready for the next General Assembly session.

