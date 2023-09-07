Youngkin lays out new plan after another round of disappointing SOL scores

Following the release of the disappointing SOL numbers, Governor Glenn Youngkin blamed covid school closures and the past administration despite being a year and a half into his term.

“We need you to get your kids to school, to help them,” Youngkin asked of parents following the release from the Virginia Department of Education.

Youngkin joined state education officials Thursday morning at the capitol to release the statewide student test scores. State Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said they showed a decrease in passing rates and an increase in truancy.

“The previous administration’s failure to prioritize opening schools created a culture that lowered expectations, not only around academics, but also around homework and attendance,” Guidera said.

To fix the problem, the governor pointed to the $418 million influx of cash to the state’s school divisions as part of the yet-to-be-signed amended budget.

That money will be distributed and then spent by localities, but Youngkin suggested they should spend 70% of the funds on high intensity tutoring, with the rest used to address literacy programs and chronic absenteeism.

Youngkin ran on a promise to address complaints about pandemic-era learning, but when asked why he announced this education program a year and a half after taking office, he referred back to covid closures.

“The learning loss was not only intensive from the decisions that were made to shut schools and lower standards, but they are far more persistent than anyone thought.”

In a statement, James Fedderman, President of the Virginia Education Association, called Youngkin's comments an attempt to spin bad news.

"The governor came into office promising to transform public education, but after two years all he has to show is a string of bungled proposals, administrative scandals, a proposed budget with cuts to K-12 spending in the second year, and stagnating test results," Fedderman said.

Youngkin asked schools to have tutoring programs up and running by mid-October.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.