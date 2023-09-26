Full Disclosure Briefing: UAW strike repercussions could be felt in Virginia
The United Auto Workers strike, now in its second week, has expanded to include parts distribution centers – and shows no signs of ending anytime soon.
Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about how the production stoppage is likely to affect both auto industry workers and consumers across Virginia.
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ or wherever you get your podcasts.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.