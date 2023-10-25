All qualifying Virginia students will get free tuition at Radford University, starting next fall

Radford University announced a new tuition program for students, called The Radford Tuition Promise. Beginning fall 2024, Radford University will cover tuition costs for students whose families live in Virginia and have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less. They will still need to pay fees, as well as room and board.

Radford President Bret Danilowicz made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday. “This promise applies to all full-time, undergraduate students, enrolled in in-person programs at all Radford University locations,” Danilowicz said.

Most of the money to cover tuition costs is coming from funding through the state budget that was finalized last month. The General Assembly allocated millions of dollars to 17 public colleges and universities across Virginia to help pay for need-based financial aid.

Radford University will also contribute some of its existing operating budget to pay for the tuition promise. A spokesperson for the university said no additional fundraising is needed to cover costs.

President Danilowicz said over 2,200 students currently enrolled at Radford would qualify if the program went into effect today. “Which represents more than half of our Virginia students that completed a FAFSA,” Danilowicz said.

To apply for the tuition promise initiative, students will need to be enrolled or accepted at Radford University for the 2024 school year. They also have to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which goes out in December.



