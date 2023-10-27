Campaigns are spending millions on TV ads this election cycle

As Election Day approaches, the airwaves are full of political ads.

If you've been watching TV, you've probably seen one of these...

"MAGA Republicans are banning books across Virginia..."

Democrats are all over TV with ads portraying Republicans as…

"Conspiracy theorists, extremists trying to criminalize abortions in Virginia...”

Republicans are also forking over record amounts of campaign cash to buy TV time.

"Joe Biden's America: Dangerous, lawless, crime is up..."

Portraying Democrats as...

"Standing with pornographers, defunders and murderers..."

Mark Rozell is dean of the Schar School at George Mason University.

"It's just remarkable to me hearing all these ads how so similar they are," says Rozell. "It's as though a single political consultant said, 'Here's your message. Here's what you have to say. Here's the issue that works for you.'"

One Senate race in the Richmond media market has seen candidates fork over more than $3 million booking TV time. A campaign in the Hampton Roads media market has seen candidates spend more than $4 million. But, the most expensive race is in the DC media market, where candidates for a Loudoun County Senate seat have spent more than $5 million on TV commercials.

