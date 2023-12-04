The 2025 gubernatorial contest is taking shape

The election of 2023 is barely over, and the politics of election 2025 are already taking shape.

With two years to go before the election of Virginia's next governor, the field seems largely set. Republicans are likely to nominate either Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears or Attorney General Jason Miyares. As for the Democrats, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is throwing his hat into the ring to challenge Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.

"I don't think you can deny the dynamic of having the first female governor in Virginia's history and only the second Black male if either of them were to win the nomination and then win the general election," says Wes Bellamy at Virginia State University. "It's historic in many ways."

Both candidates have roots in the Richmond area, where Stoney was elected mayor in 2016. And, Spanberger's original district represented the Richmond suburbs. So, Miles Coleman at UVA says Hampton Roads might play a key role.

"If I'm Stoney, I would be looking maybe towards the Hampton Roads area," says Coleman. "A, because there's a decent Black population there. And B, one of his key endorsements so far is state Senate President Louise Lucas."

The last time a mayor of Richmond was elected governor was Tim Kaine in 2005, and the last time a former member of Congress was elected governor was George Allen in 1993.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.