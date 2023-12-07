Youngkin proposes nearly half a billion dollars to fund Virginia childcare programs

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed nearly half a billion dollars in funds to support the state’s early childcare system Thursday morning. The funds aim to replace pandemic-era federal dollars that are about to dry up, while also addressing concerns from parents and childcare providers.

The $448 million dollars will be part of Youngkin’s biennial budget, with agreement with the legislature due by the end of the 2024 session. He hopes to expand several of the state’s existing childcare programs and create new childcare providers where what he called “childcare deserts” currently exist.

Youngkin also wants to grow the state’s digital wallet system to give parents the ability to choose where to send their kids. But gaining access to that support may require employment, a caveat that currently does not exist for the parents of about 24 thousand kids in the program.

“Whether that is home care providers, public school preschools, coops or private day centers, importantly by expanding the requirements that parents work in order to participate in this plan,” he said.

Youngkin will seek funds from businesses and philanthropic organizations as part of the plan.

Karin Bowles with the non-partisan Virginia Early Childhood Foundation said the private sector has long seen the value in childcare and early education.

“They see childcare as a critical workforce and economic issue that it is,” she said. “It supports the workforce of today to support parents at work and supports the workforce of tomorrow by getting kids ready for school and on the right trajectory for success.”

Republican Delegate Mike Cherry was part of the governor’s Commission on Early Childhood Care and Education which researched the issue over the last year. While he only received a micro briefing on the proposal Wednesday night, he said he was confident Youngkin had met the needs the commission laid out in a report released in October, especially in the wake of disappearing federal funds.

“We were looking at 11,000 kids losing childcare and now the Governor is making sure that doesn’t happen,” Cherry said.

And childcare providers like Clark Andrs of River’s Bend Children’s Center in Chester said his industry is aware of the fiscal cliff associated with the disappearing federal funds. But he said the pandemic left his business in crisis and it may get worse without government support.

“You just can't hire staff. I have empty rooms and I have waiting lists. Imagine that,” Andrs said.

One complaint from childcare providers is they subsidized payment system only works when a child uses the car; parents usually drop their kid off and swipe a pre-filled card. But if a parent doesn't bring in their child, the provider doesn't get paid. Youngkin hopes to address that too, though details were slim.

"We want to make sure any funding system keeps in mind the context in which childcare providers operate," the governor said. "The more we can stabilize funding as it gets to providers the better off we’re going to be.”

More details on Youngkin’s plan won't be available until he submits his budget during the upcoming 2024 session starting next month. Democrats, who control both legislative chambers, will also have a say in the matter.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.