Cardinal Conversation: A second chance for Pound
As coal mining declined in southwestern Virginia, towns that relied on coal money fell on hard times as well.
In the Wise County town of Pound, financial chaos and political strife were so extreme that in 2022 the General Assembly threatened to dissolve the town and withdraw its charter.
But things are looking up in Pound. Fred Echols spoke with Megan Schnabel who has written a series of stories about drama for Cardinal News.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent, online news organization covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.