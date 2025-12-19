UVA board appoints business school dean to be university president

Scott Beardsley has led the Darden School of Business for the last decade – overseeing increased enrollment, growth in the number programs offered and gifts of more than $600 million. Last year, he helped launch the school’s new AI institute, and now he faces a new challenge.

“We must acknowledge that these are high-tension times for this university and higher education – complicated times," he told the board, "but I want everyone of you here today to know that I stand before you as a mission-driven leader. I am not a politically-driven leader. This is a moment to move beyond division, to renew trust and to focus on what unites us.”

For example, he lauded the medical center, spoke of his passion for playing tennis and praised the school’s athletic programs.

“I’ll just say that one of my favorite things to hear is That’s another Cavalier first down! Let’s go!”

And, of course, he loves his dog.

“I live on the lawn in Pavillion One with our dog who is named Lawney. She’s a golden retriever. She’s probably the most patted dog at UVA.”

Beardsley thanked former president Jim Ryan, but made no mention of the issue that brought him down – diversity, equity and inclusion. The only nod to that controversial subject came as he described his personal past.

“I am a product of a public school system. I grew up in Maine and Vermont and Alaska. I went to East Anchorage High School, which is the most diverse high school in this country.”

And, Beardsley told the board he is a Franco-American – sharing a quick aside of thanks to his French-speaking friends.

“We are an American-French family, and a Belgian family as well.I’m French-American myself, and we speak French at home. J’aimerai remercier troute mes amis Belge and Francais pour tous ils ont fait pour moi.”

Beardsley also thanked Governor Glenn Youngkin and Governor elect Abigail Spanberger, saying he looked forward to working with both of them, but his future is not assured.

Despite vocal public protest, the UVA Board of Visitors voted unanimously to appoint a new school president before the man who appointed them — Governor Glenn Youngkin — leaves office.

Protesters outside chanted, “BOV, DOJ, Hands off UVA!”

Students had gone home for the holidays, but about 30 people rallied before the meeting – reminding the board that the faculty senate, the student council, the American Association of University Professors and the governor-elect had all called on the board to stop their search.

“This search is going on much too fast, and its losing it legitimacy, and the fact that they’re plowing forward anyhow, I think, speaks as a real disrespect for the UVA community and the politicization of whomever it is that they’re going to appoint.”

Professor M.C. Forelle said next steps would depend on who the board chose, but critics note opponents could take this business to court. State law requires that the board of visitors be made up of 12 alumni and 12 state residents .Because Virginia’s senate refused to approve a number of Youngkin appointees, only nine residents and nine alumni are serving on the B-O-V.