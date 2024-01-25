© 2024
Albemarle Boil Order Until Further Notice

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published January 25, 2024 at 6:50 PM EST

Albemarle County Service Authority Issues Boil Water Advisory for Northern Areas of County

Due to a water main break along Route 29 south of Camelot Drive, low pressures occurred in the water system. As a precaution, the following Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) customers are advised to boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking or alternatively use bottled water in the following areas:

  • Hollymead Town Center (commercial and residential)
  • Forest Springs Mobile Home Park
  • Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
  • Berkmar Landing Apartments
  • Deerwood Subdivision
  • North Fork Research Park
  • Timberwood Square
  • Rivers Edge Lane
  • North Pointe
  • Proffit Road Townhomes
  • Forest Lakes Commercial
  • Willow Glen
  • Airport Acres
  • Dickerson Road
  • Airport Road
  • Northside Drive
  • Quail Run
  • Hunterstand Court
  • Gateway Circle
  • Dobleann Drive
  • Moubry Lane
  • Worth Crossing
  • Forest Grove

In order to properly boil the water, bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. Or, alternatively use bottled water for drinking or cooking use. The Albemarle County Service Authority is also asking customers in these areas to restrict water use until further notice.

ACSA will advise all customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted. For further information, please visit ACSA's website or call ACSA at 434-977-4511.
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
Sandy Hausman