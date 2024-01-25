Albemarle Boil Order Until Further Notice

Due to a water main break along Route 29 south of Camelot Drive, low pressures occurred in the water system. As a precaution, the following Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) customers are advised to boil all tap water used for drinking and cooking or alternatively use bottled water in the following areas: Hollymead Town Center (commercial and residential)

Forest Springs Mobile Home Park

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

Berkmar Landing Apartments

Deerwood Subdivision

North Fork Research Park

Timberwood Square

Rivers Edge Lane

North Pointe

Proffit Road Townhomes

Forest Lakes Commercial

Willow Glen

Airport Acres

Dickerson Road

Airport Road

Northside Drive

Quail Run

Hunterstand Court

Gateway Circle

Dobleann Drive

Moubry Lane

Worth Crossing

Forest Grove In order to properly boil the water, bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. Or, alternatively use bottled water for drinking or cooking use. The Albemarle County Service Authority is also asking customers in these areas to restrict water use until further notice. ACSA will advise all customers when the boil water advisory has been lifted. For further information, please visit ACSA's website or call ACSA at 434-977-4511.

