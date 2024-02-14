After rejecting its own version, the Virginia Senate considers House plate reader bill

Police departments and sheriff's offices might soon have new regulations about license plate readers. But, the bill has some serious opposition.

License plate readers can read hundreds of license plates a second, technology law enforcement officials say helps track down stolen cars or human traffickers.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says now is the time to create some guardrails.

"These devices are now in use by about 70 local police departments and sheriff's offices all over Virginia," Surovell says. "And this bill actually creates a framework that provides a balance between protecting the privacy of citizens and giving law enforcement continued access to this tool."

A company known as Flock Safety is hoping the General Assembly will allow for license plate readers on Virginia interstates and state highways. Senator Laschrese Aird is a Democrat from Petersburg who voted no.

"You can vote for this legislation and do Flock's bidding for a national mass surveillance network. That's what they want, and they consider this, again, their model legislation," Aird says. "So, you might support this, but do so in knowing that you’re giving a green light to the expansion of mass surveillance here in the Commonwealth."

The Senate has already rejected a version of the bill, although Senators are now considering a bill that was approved by the House.

