Virginia National Guard soldiers to begin training with ICE later this month

The Virginia National Guard says solders will begin training with Immigration and Customs Enforcement later this month.

In a statement, the Guard said the soldiers will deploy with ICE in early September to quote “provide administrative and logistics support” to the federal agency.

Tasks could include answering phones, data entry, appointment scheduling, biometric collection, performing basic vehicle maintenance, and tracking fleet expenses and utilization, according to the announcement.

Governor Glenn Youngkin told reporters last week he supported the state agency working with federal enforcers but that they will not be involved in any arrests.

“It’s logistics and administration and processing, not the field stuff ICE enforcement does," Youngkin said. "I believe strongly that the role of the Virginia National Guard is not law enforcement in this case, it’s to support the administrative side of things.”

About 60 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen are expected to participate. Federal funds will cover the costs.

Here is the complete announcement:

VNG planners have been in direct coordination with ICE officials in Virginia to develop a support plan and implementation timeline based on the specific needs of operations in Virginia. Administrative and logistics support tasks could include, but are not limited to, answering phones, data entry, appointment scheduling, biometric collection, performing basic vehicle maintenance, and tracking fleet expenses and utilization.

VNG personnel are scheduled to conduct in processing and training at the end of August and should be on duty by early September, but schedule could shift as plans are finalized.

VNG Soldiers and Airmen will report directly to ICE leadership at their assigned duty locations but remain under the control and direction of the Virginia Governor and Adjutant General of Virginia.

The Department of Defense announced July 25, 2025, the duty status of military personnel supporting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in its immigration law enforcement mission would transition from Title 10 to Title 32 status. Under Title 32, Section 502(f) of the U.S. Code, National Guard personnel will provide support to ICE in a federally funded and regulated status while remaining under the command and control of their respective state Governors.

