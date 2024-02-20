Labor groups say they're opposed to an arena project in northern Virginia

A proposed arena in northern Virginia is in serious trouble.



The AFL-CIO is opposing the proposed arena and entertainment district in the Potomac Yard area of Alexandria – dealing a major blow to legislation now under consideration at the state Capitol here in Richmond. The labor groups say the developer should have entered into a labor agreement, adding that the existing bill is a bad deal for workers.

“From the beginning, I've encouraged the parties to enter into an agreement with labor, and that's been my position," says Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell. "I hope that they can come to an agreement because if they don't, it'll become very hard to pass this bill."

House Speaker Don Scott says opposition from labor doesn’t help the bill.

"The arena deal is probably going to have a very difficult time if it's not creating good paying jobs, high-wage jobs, then it's probably going to have challenges," the Speaker says. "So, hopefully folks will continue to talk and we can see if we can figure it out. If not – if it dies, it dies."

"Do you think this is the beginning of the end for this arena deal," asks reporter Michael Pope.

"I never say never," replies Scott. "This is politics."

The House version of the budget includes funding to create a statewide authority that would own the property and lease it to the company that owns Washington’s pro basketball and hockey teams. Senators have already killed it once and they may well do it again when a budget deal is struck next month.

In a statement late Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin defended the project. Here is the complete statement:

"My administration and the partners in this project have worked in good faith over the last few months to give union workers a substantial role in this project. Today, labor leadership backtracked on that progress and announced their opposition to a project that creates 30,000 jobs, including 12,000 construction-trade jobs," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "Virginia is a right-to-work state and unreasonable demands from union leaders will not derail this project. I will continue to work with the General Assembly to complete this opportunity and bring $12 billion in economic contributions that will fund shared priorities in Virginia."

