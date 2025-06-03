Special election set to fill Connolly's seat in Congress

A special election to fill the seat of former Congressman Gerry Connolly will be held September 9th.

The governor announced the date Tuesday morning.

Candidates will have to file with the Virginia Department of Elections by July 11th. Several Democrats have already announced plans to run in the deep-blue district. Candidates include former Connolly aide James Walkinshaw, state Senator Stella Pekarsky and Delegate Irene Shin.

Connolly died last month after a battle with cancer. He was first elected to represent the state's 11th Congressional District, in Fairfax County, in 2008. Connolly was 75 years old.

