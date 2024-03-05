State lawmakers weigh "reciprocity" in concealed carry debate

Democrats in the General Assembly are trying to limit who can carry a concealed firearm.

Getting a concealed carry permit in Virginia is one thing. But should authorities here recognize a concealed carry permit from another state as part of an arrangement known as reciprocity? Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell says the current situation is not working.

"As you know in many states, they basically give out a concealed weapon permit if you have a pulse and you're not a felon," says Surovell. "That's not the law in this state, and from our perspective if people want to use an out-of-state concealed weapons permit in this state, it ought to be at least as strong as the standards we have in this state."

Virginia's current system of reciprocity for concealed carry permits was crafted during the previous administration of a Democratic governor. And Republican Senator David Suetterlein of Roanoke County says it is working.

"I remember this policy change very well. It was brought in by this fire-breathing, gun-toting governor named Terry McAuliffe, and he said this is what we ought to do to increase reciprocity," Suetterlein says. "No. What happened was we had a very reasonable, lengthy discussion, and it was part of a grand compromise."

That grand compromise McAuliffe struck with Republicans offered permit reciprocity in return for limiting the availability of guns for people under a protective order and for requiring State Police to provide background check services at gun shows. Now, Democrats are trying to undo that arrangement with a party-line vote.

