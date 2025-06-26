Helping wildlife keep cool this summer

If you’re stressed out in these complicated times, here’s one less thing to worry about. Connor Gillespie at the Wildlife Center of Virginia says animals know what to do when it gets really hot.

“They’re adapted to live in these conditions, and in periods where it’s a little more excessive in terms of the heat or the cold, they’ll find shelter. They’ll look for shady areas. They might locate themselves under logs, find areas that have water sources and just kind of wait it out.”

Of course, the public can be of assistance – providing containers of water so birds and beasts can have a drink or cool off.

“We would just advise that the water dishes be relatively shallow or have rocks or sticks inside the water dish so any animal that falls in -- they can use the perch of the rocks or sticks to get out of that water.

He adds that swimming pools are a popular destination for small animals seeking relief from the heat, so check the traps often and consider buying a device that helps animals to get back on land after a dip. And if you see a creature that’s injured or ailing and unable to escape the hot sun, the Wildlife Center is available 24/7 by phone with advice and assistance. Their number: 540-942-9453.