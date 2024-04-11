Barter Theatre tells the story of Johnny Cash's life through music in 'Ring of Fire'

The story of Johnny Cash is being told in a musical play at the Barter Theatre, in Abingdon, called “Ring of Fire,” which opens April 12.

Johnny Cash’s songs tell vivid stories about people fleeing police by train, fighting addiction, and losing love. There’s heartache and darkness, but also beauty in his lyrics and melodies. “Ring of Fire” tells the true story of Cash’s life, as he was writing these songs.

“He had a hard life,” said Nick Piper, the show’s director. “He grew up poor. He learned to sing songs while picking cotton in Arkansas with his mama. He struggled with addiction and loss. And then on the other side of it he found his faith.”

Cash also performed inside prisons, where he recorded one of his most famous albums, “At Folsom Prison.”

Cash story is one about facing loss and finding redemption, said Piper, and why he was drawn to write songs about those many people consider invisible, including those who have been incarcerated.

“And the other part of it was his love for June,” Piper said. “He credits her for saving her. So there’s a beautiful love story in it too.”

“We cry, every, every rehearsal,” said Ben Mackel, a local musician who plays upright bass, guitar and mandolin in the show. “Because of all the stuff that he’s gone through. The way that he came out of it was music.”

“Ring of Fire” was written by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade. It’s been performed on Broadway and at other venues across the country. It will run at the Barter Theatre April 12th to May 11th.