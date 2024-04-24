A celebration of Virginia wine

There are now more than 40 wineries within 25 miles of Charlottesville, but Stephen Barnard, president of the Monticello Wine Trail, admits they occupy a niche.

“There are wineries in California that make more wine than the collective state of Virginia, but if you look at the Barboursvilles, and the Williamsburgs, and the Trumps and the Kings, these are wines that are now breaking borders and being poured internationally as well,” he says.

And winemakers are hosting a huge marketing event this week to spread the word about Virginia’s vintage products with a picnic, a brunch, a golf tournament and a series of tasting events.

“White wine showcases, red wine showcases, rose luncheons and bubbly luncheons and it’s just turned into this incredible one-week affair celebrating our local product,” Barnhart says.

Like many regions where grapes are grown, he notes the Monticello American Viticultural Area has its specialty.

“The largest planted varietal is cabernet franc, and that’s a varietal that I think does incredibly well in our area. Chardonnay is the largest planted white varietal. Merlot and Petite Verdot are certainly graining ground, but if you want incredible pinot noir or sauvignon or blend you can find those too.”

And, he adds, we are known for wines that can be consumed without a lengthy stay in the bottle.

“There’s this drinkability early on – a lovely mix of old world France meeting new world California.”

He credits Virginia’s success in building a wine industry to its suitable climate and soil along with some solid educational programs.

“Some of the winemakers have master’s degrees from Virginia Tech, who are making such a difference in the industry. Piedmont – PVCC – has an entry level enology and certificate course which is a great way to get an introduction into the inner workings of the vineyard and a cellar.”

And he looks forward to showing the world just how good Virginia wine is during this week’s celebration, offering participants a chance to meet and talk with those who make their favorite wines. For more information on Wine Week, go to

https://monticellowinetrail.com/taste-of

