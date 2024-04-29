Police remove dozens of people from protest on Virginia Tech's campus

State police and other local law enforcement arrived on campus at 10 p.m. Sunday and asked protestors to leave. Dozens of people who chose to remain on the lawn outside the Graduate Life Center were handcuffed and removed. It’s not clear at this time how many people are being arrested, or how many of them are students.

Mark Owczarski, spokesperson for Virginia Tech, said administration had contacted protestors several times on Sunday informing them that their protest was in violation of campus policy.