Police remove dozens of people from protest on Virginia Tech's campus

RADIO IQ | By Roxy Todd
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:21 AM EDT
Police arrested dozens of people at a pro-Palestinian protest at Virginia Tech’s campus Sunday April 26.
Roxy Todd
/
Radio IQ
Police arrested dozens of people at a pro-Palestinian protest at Virginia Tech’s campus Sunday April 26

State police and other local law enforcement arrived on campus at 10 p.m. Sunday and asked protestors to leave. Dozens of people who chose to remain on the lawn outside the Graduate Life Center were handcuffed and removed. It’s not clear at this time how many people are being arrested, or how many of them are students.

Mark Owczarski, spokesperson for Virginia Tech, said administration had contacted protestors several times on Sunday informing them that their protest was in violation of campus policy.

Updated: April 29, 2024 at 12:21 AM EDT
Editor's Note: Radio IQ is a service of Virginia Tech.
Roxy Todd
Roxy Todd is Radio IQ's New River Valley Bureau Chief.
