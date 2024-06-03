An Afton Mountain landmark may finally be redeveloped

From the top of Afton Mountain, you can see for miles around, and this 15-acre site could be the perfect place to stay while visiting Shenandoah National Park and other local attractions. Rebekah Castle, is the Director of Economic Development for Augusta County.

“It’s the southern entrance of Shenandoah National Park, the northern entrance of the Blue Ridge Parkway. You’ve got the Blue Ridge Tunnel right there and it’s close to the Appalachian Trail.”

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Built in 1962, the Inn at Afton Mountain has fallen into disrepair, but new owners hope to sell the 15-acre site.

Until now the owner didn’t want to sell, but he died last year, and his family is now willing to part with the property. Augusta County wants the land redeveloped and is beginning to plan. Jennifer Whetzel, Deputy County Administrator, says current studies will make it easier to market the site.

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ The Inn at Afton Mountain enjoys spectacular views.

“By completing the necessary due diligence tasks – water and sewer infrastructure, demolition plans and establishing an economic vision for the site, redevelopment becomes more attractive to developers but also outlines how the public sector can assist in redevelopment of the site."

Sandy Hausman / RadioIQ Nature has taken over this abandoned Howard Johnson's restaurant which sits below the old Inn at Afton Mountain.

And she says developers are already calling. Augusta has dubbed this the Afton Mountain Renaissance Project. It will include the mountaintop and property below – now occupied by the ruins of a Howard Johnson’s restaurant with its signature bright orange roof.